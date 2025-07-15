Dustin Poirier's Net Worth Says a Lot About His Long Career in the UFC Dustin Poirier went pro in MMA in 2009. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 15 2025, 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dustinpoirier

While it might not be easy for some MMA fighters to break through in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there are some names that stand out among others. For some fans of the fighting sport, one name is Dustin Poirier, and not just because he has faced off against UFC powerhouse Conor McGregor more than once. So, what is Dustin Poirier’s net worth?

Per ESPN, Dustin started out as a professional MMA fighter in 2009. From there, he continued to work hard to rise through the ranks. Eventually, he went up against some big names in the industry. Whether it was his wins or the fact that he was able to best more experienced fighters, or maybe a little bit of both, Dustin made a name for himself in the UFC.

What is Dustin Poirier's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dustin's net worth sits at $6 million. Compared to other UFC fighters like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, that might not seem like much. But for someone who has led pay-per-view fights and came out on top, it's nothing to scoff at. It does make you wonder, though, why Dustin made the decision to retire from the UFC in July 2025.

Dustin made the decision ahead of his July 19, 2025 fight against Conor to retire after the match, according to MMA Junkie. Dustin told the outlet that he decided to walk away after the event because he had been able to accomplish everything he wanted to while fighting in a sport he loves.

"I came to the decision to retire from the sport because I'm 36," Dustin said. "I think I have a few good years left in me. I could put on some bangers and beat some really tough guys and even potentially fight for the belt again. But how much do I need to put my body and mind through to get that goal? How much more of myself do I need to give up?"

Dustin Poirier married his wife Jolie in 2009.

Dustin also told MMA Junkie that he wants to be at home for his family. At the time of his retirement announcement, he had one child and another on the way with his wife Jolie Poirier, whom he married in 2009. Dustin explained to the outlet that he wants to be "mentally well," and that participating in MMA fights long-term could prevent that for him.

