Is Dustin Poirier Married? Analyzing the Former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion's Love Life By Diego Peralta Published July 15 2025, 1:48 p.m. ET

There's no denying that Dustin Poirier enjoyed a very successful stretch of his career as a mixed martial arts fighter for the UFC. According to UFC Stats, the lightweight icon has seen more victories than defeats from June 2020 through June 2025. Dustin shocked the world when it was announced that his fight against Max Holloway in July 2025 would be the last bout of his career. The fighter will leave behind a unique legacy in the world of mixed martial arts.

The final fight of Dustin's career will be the main event of UFC 318, an event hosted in New Orleans. Beyond what he accomplished in the UFC, Dustin is known for taking care of his personal life. But has the athlete from Lafayette, La., found the love of his life? Is Dustin Poirier married? Here's what we know about the mixed martial arts staple's love life.

Is UFC star Dustin Poirier married?

Yes, Dustin Poirier is married, and his wife is named Jolie. According to People, the couple met when they were in middle school, meaning that the love they have for one another began even before Dustin became involved with the UFC. The wedding took place on Sept. 4, 2009. Since then, both Dustin and Jolie have celebrated their anniversary on social media through emotional posts that delight their fans.

By the time Dustin announced his final UFC combat, the couple had been married for almost a decade. Dustin is very successful when it comes to his UFC record, and the fighter and Jolie have invested their wealth obtained through those fights into a successful business. Marcello’s Wine Market is the wine shop the couple acquired alongside three other partners. The business is located in Lafayette, La., the couple's hometown.

Jolie has stood by Dustin's side over the course of the fighter's entire UFC career. The first pay-per-view fight Dustin was a part of took place in 2009, the year in which the couple got married. The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion had seven straight victories to his name by the time he was defeated by Danny Castillo at WEC 50. Following the loss, Dustin's UFC career began to take off at UFC 125.

Do Dustin and Jolie Poirier have any children?

Dustin and Jolie Poirier had a daughter named Parker Noelle in 2016. The story of how the UFC star found out his wife was pregnant has been told many times due to how impactful it was for his career. According to MMA Mania, Jolie let Dustin know that they were expecting a baby after the athlete's match against Joseph Duffy in UFC 195. The encounter took place in Las Vegas, with Dustin walking away with the win.