Terrance Gore Died Suddenly at Just 34 — Here’s What Happened "He loved his children with everything in him." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 31 2026, 10:20 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Britney Gore

Tributes to Terrance Gore’s family were pouring in left and right at the end of March 2026, honoring the late baseball player and his contributions to the sport. They were also aimed at his beautiful family, a wife and three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrance, who previously played for the Kansas City Royals as an outfielder and was a World Series winner, was only 34 years old when he passed away in February 2026. It was a tragic loss for friends, family, and the league, and one that many continue to question given his young age. So, what happened to Terrance?

What was Terrance Gore’s cause of death?

According to Terrance Gore’s wife, Britney Gore, he died due to complications from a routine procedure on the evening of Feb. 6, 2026. Britney shared the devastating news on Facebook on Feb. 7, writing, “This post is extremely tough to write. Last night, I lost my best friend/husband from complications after what was supposed to have been a simple procedure.”

Article continues below advertisement

Given that Terrance was still involved in the sport in some capacity, it’s possible he was undergoing a procedure related to a minor injury or something not considered life-threatening, especially since his wife described it as “simple.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her post continued, “Our hearts are shattered, my babies are shattered. Our whole family is lost. This was so unexpected. Everything Zane does is centered around his dad. Baseball, hunting, fishing. Skylyn said, ‘I don’t have a daddy anymore, he’s up in heaven in the stars.’ I don’t know where to go from here. I feel like I’m living my biggest nightmare and feel so lost.”

Britney also highlighted how much he loved his family and youth coaching, a role he took on after retiring from the MLB after the 2022 season. She added that the two had “so many more memories to make” and that she would “continue to watch over [their] babies.” The post was shared alongside a photo of Britney holding her husband’s hand as he lay in a hospital bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Terrance Gore is survived by his wife and three young children.

Terrance not only leaves behind a throng of fans and fellow players who had the pleasure of playing alongside him, but also a loving wife and three kids, Zane, Skylyn, and Camden. Zane, Terrance's oldest, also enjoys playing baseball like his dad. In fact, Terrance was working as a trainer for Zane’s youth baseball team before his untimely death.

Article continues below advertisement

His daughter, Skylyn, celebrated her seventh birthday just a few months before her father passed away, and she, too, is into sports, cheerleading in particular. The couple’s youngest, Camden, was a NICU baby, according to another Facebook post shared by Britney that celebrated his first birthday on Oct. 10, 2025.