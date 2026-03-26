When Is Anthony Volpe Coming Back? Injury Timeline Explained Anthony Volpe started the season on the injured list, but updates suggest he is progressing toward a return. By Amy Coleman Updated March 26 2026, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anthonyvolpe

MLB star Anthony Volpe’s absence from the Yankees lineup has not come as a surprise to anyone following the team closely. The shortstop entered the 2026 season working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.

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Still, once the season gets going, the question becomes more immediate. Even when fans expect a player to miss time, they still want to know when that player is actually coming back. So when is Anthony Volpe coming back? Here's what we know.

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When is Anthony Volpe coming back after starting the season on the injured list?

Anthony was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 22, according to the Yankees’ PR account on X. The move confirmed he would open the season on the injured list while continuing his recovery. That retroactive date creates the earliest possible window for a return, but it does not guarantee anything beyond eligibility. Players can come off the injured list once that minimum is met, but that does not mean they are ready to step back into everyday play.

At this point, the injured list clock is more of a technical detail than a true indicator of when he will be back on the field. Anthony's injury is tied directly to his offseason shoulder surgery, which requires more than just clearing a basic timeline. Position players coming back from surgery need to rebuild timing at the plate, get comfortable defensively, and make sure the shoulder holds up under regular use.

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According to NJ.com, Anthony is described as “healthy, hungry, and coming fast,” which points to real progress in his recovery. At the same time, that wording reflects momentum rather than a finalized return date. That distinction matters. Progress can be steady without being immediate, and teams are typically cautious with players returning from this type of procedure.

"I've never been hurt in my life. To go from rock bottom and build it all the way back up, you learn so much about yourself."



Anthony Volpe could begin taking live at-bats in April. He details his progression with @M_Marakovits pic.twitter.com/DRO9W2ItYY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 15, 2026 Source: X/@YESNetwork

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The Yankees are moving forward while Anthony continues his recovery.

While he works his way back, the Yankees have continued playing without him in the lineup. That is standard early in the season when a player is recovering from an offseason procedure. According to Forbes, Anthony shared he's watching and will be back "soon," showing he remains engaged even while sidelined. It is the kind of update that signals a player is still mentally locked in, even if the physical return is still in progress.

The Yankees have not set an exact return date, which is not unusual in this type of situation. Instead, the updates have focused on how he is progressing rather than when he will be activated. The team is prioritizing readiness over speed. In practical terms, that usually means he will return once he is able to handle full game activity without limitation, not simply when he becomes eligible on paper.