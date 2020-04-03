Meet the Breakout Star of Netflix's 'Coffee & Kareem' Terrence Little Gardenhigh

According to the film's bio: "Kareem tries to hire criminal fugitives to take him out but accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity, making his family its latest target. To protect Vanessa, Kareem teams up with Coffee — the partner he never wanted — for a dangerous chase across Detroit."

Coffee & Kareem will have viewers LOL-ing, and a huge part of that is due to breakout star Terrence Little Gardenhigh. Here's what you need to know about the 12-year-old actor.