People Are Commiserating Over Stories of Their Terrible Landlords

I definitely still have issues in my apartment that I've asked the landlord to address multiple times. Sometimes, they'll ignore the requests altogether. For other things, they might go as far as texting me back and telling me a handyman will be in touch to schedule an appointment and then it just never happens.

But honestly, for the little stuff, it's better to just fix it on your own. There have been multiple times that I've asked my landlord for fixes and, if they haven't ignored the request completely, they've done the bare minimum to "get rid" of the problem. When we first moved in to one of my apartments, there was mold in the bathroom. Do you know what the landlord did to fix it? They painted over it. Not great! Landlords are notorious for taking the cheap way out.