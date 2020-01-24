We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC / Twitter

People Are Commiserating Over Stories of Their Terrible Landlords

By

If you have ever rented your home, you've probably had to deal with terrible landlords. That's just kind of... the way of the world. Either they're unresponsive when you have serious safety issues, totally manipulative, or straight-up creepy. Landlord frustration is a pillar of life for any renter, but it shouldn't be that way!

Recently, one tenant at the end of their rope shared a joking tweet about how the tone of emails to their landlord change with elevating formality. It inspired others to vent about the issues they've had with their landlords, from unfair evictions to ignoring damaged ceilings to installing too many shower heads. Yes, too many shower heads. 