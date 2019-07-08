Last week, Disney announced that singer Halle Bailey, one half of the group Chloe x Halle, would be playing Ariel in their live action remake of The Little Mermaid. And while there was some drama surrounding the announcement, people seem to have overwhelmingly supported the teenager in what is bound to be the role of a lifetime.

Among those supporting Halle are celebrities, who flooded the singer's Instagram announcement with positive messages. Chrissy Teigen was among those excited to see the film with her daughter: "My little toons if gonna see a piece of her in her favorite Disney princess," Teigen wrote. "I cannot wait!!!" But Terry Crews is also among those who voiced for their support. Why? Because he wants to play Ariel's dad, King Triton.

Crews took to Twitter to share a photo of himself photoshopped onto a promotional image for the original animated version of The Little Mermaid. "Ariel's Dad," Crews wrote in a caption alongside the photo. And honestly, people seem to be down with the idea. "If you play Ariel’s dad, Disney will have my money," one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: "YES. PLEASE. I don't care how much sense it doesn't make, DO IT."

Others were down for the idea, but had some conditions.

While many just want to sign the petition already.

And Terry Crews isn't the only celebrity that the Internet has already given a role to. How would you feel about Guy Fieri as Ursula?

Or Jesy Nelson as Sebastian the Jamaican crab.

Who's playing Ariel in the live action The Little Mermaid? As mentioned above, singer Halle Bailey, one half of the group Chloe x Halle, has been selected to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Director Rob Marshall released the following statement on Halle's casting: "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role." Halle also seemed to be excited about the role, even taking to Twitter to share some fan art.

Who are the confirmed cast of The Little Mermaid in 2019? Halle is so far the only confirmed cast member for the movie, which means that Terry Crews might still have a chance at the role of King Triton. The Hollywood Reporter says that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to star as the evil voice-stealing sea witch Ursula, though that is yet to be confirmed.

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also in talks to join the cast as Flounder, Ariel’s fishy best friend and Scuttle, a seagull friend of Ariel’s.

Will Zendaya be in The Little Mermaid? Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya dismissed rumours that she would be involved in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid back in 2018. “Rumor. Just rumors, for now,” she told MTV. Though the star did take to Twitter to congratulate Halle on her role.