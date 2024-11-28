Home > Human Interest > Thanksgiving Some Fun Facts About the Thanksgiving Holiday and History to Gobble up This Season Some Thanksgiving sides are far more popular than others. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 28 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Everyone knows the Thanksgiving story of the Mayflower, as well as the true story behind it all about Native American people and their land. But when it comes to other aspects of the holiday, it's hard not to want some fun facts about Thanksgiving that will wow everyone around your dinner table and get them to talk about something other than literally everything else going on in the world.

Maybe Thanksgiving and the fall and winter holidays are your favorite time to play catch-up with relatives, regardless of potential arguments about religion, politics, and culture. But if you're looking for something else to discuss, like the top five Thanksgiving side dishes or why Thanksgiving is even called that, we have all the fun little facts you need.

There are a lot of Thanksgiving fun facts out there.

Besides the obvious questions and answers about Thanksgiving and its history there are plenty of other things to learn and know about the holiday. And even if you prefer to stay glued to the TV for football with a turkey leg in your hand during the holiday, chances are, you're going to need something to talk about with Uncle Ed and Aunt Karen at some point. Why not tell them that in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared that every year, Thanksgiving would be celebrated in the United States?

There's a reason why the November holiday is called Thanksgiving.

Prior to Thanksgiving actually becoming a regular yearly celebration in the U.S., the early settlers of New England had already been prone to celebrating what they called "thanksgivings" during their prayers. These could be good health or fortune or wars and battles won. And eventually, Thanksgiving became the name to give an overall thanks in the country.

Stuffing is the number one Thanksgiving side dish.

According to Campbell's State of the Sides Report, based on data in the U.S., the number one Thanksgiving side dish is stuffing. Mashed potatoes come in second and, according to the data, they were once the favorite side dish overall. Of course, favorites on Thanksgiving vary from person to person. But based on what Campbell's said, stuffing is the top choice as a side on Turkey Day.

The first Thanksgiving might not have actually included turkey.

Not only did the first Thanksgiving last three days, but there was no turkey and no pie. At least, according to historians. Since the Wampanoag in attendance brought deer with them, that was most likely the meat that was used as opposed to a stuffed turkey with all the trimmings. And it would be a long time before pumpkin pie became a thing. Now, it's a Thanksgiving staple, but the first Thanksgiving was more of a political meeting than a family dinner.

Pumpkin pie isn't the favorite Thanksgiving dessert everywhere.

Pumpkin pie is a mainstay for most families on Thanksgiving. But in some U.S. states, it isn't the top choice for the holiday. According to a study about favorite Thanksgiving desserts by state, Georgia's favorite Thanksgiving dessert is pecan pie. Louisiana is also partial to pecan, and Nebraska favors apple pie over pumpkin.

The average amount of calories people consume on Thanksgiving is wilder than your turkey.

According to research from Levity, the average person will consume more than 2,000 calories from their Thanksgiving meal alone. A smaller percentage of the people killed in the study claimed they planned to eat 5,000 calories in their meal. And with gravy, buttered mashed potatoes, and so many different desserts, it's easy to see how that number can get pretty high.

Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travelers.