Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Meet the New Cast of Characters Ready to Stir Things Up on Season 7 of 'The Circle' Season 7 of The Circle premieres Wednesday, September 11, on Netflix. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 9 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Just four months after the thrilling Season 6 finale, Netflix's hit reality competition series The Circle returns to the small screen for a seventh season. While the core concept of the game remains the same, Season 7 promises a host of jaw-dropping twists that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat!

So, get ready for a fresh batch of contestants who will battle it out for a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer. Eager to find out who will be vying for the win this season? Keep scrolling to meet the cast of The Circle Season 7!

Antonio Hayes

Source: Netflix

First up, we have Antonio Hayes, a 31-year-old insurance adjuster from Nashville. He's stepping into The Circle as a catfish, posing as his glamorous beauty influencer bestie, Tierra. The cast better watch out because Antonio's ready to stir up some serious drama and pull out all the stops to snag that prize.

Darian Holt

Source: Netflix

Next, meet Darian Holt, a 29-year-old middle school teacher from Houston. He's coming into The Circle as himself, armed with plenty of experience handling classroom chaos and ready to navigate the show's wild personalities with ease.

Deb Levy

Source: Netflix

Say hello to Deb Levy, a 54-year-old higher education worker from Pittsburgh. Surrounded by college students all day, Deb is slipping into The Circle as a 26-year-old catfish named Rachel. Can she fool everyone into thinking she's a Gen Zer? Only time will tell!

Garret Caillouet

Source: Netflix

Fitness trainer Garret Caillouet, 30, grew up in a conservative Christian household but is now living his truth as an out and proud gay man in West Hollywood. Garret's not about the catfish life — he's going into The Circle as his real self!

Heather Richardson

Source: Netflix

Next up is Nashville resident Heather Richardson, a 26-year-old VIP tour manager for rock and metal bands. She'll be going into The Circle as Andy, a hunky bass player and her brief former fling who friend-zoned her.

Jadejha Edwards

Source: Netflix

Houston cybersecurity engineer Jadejha Edwards, 24 is entering The Circle as herself. With her knack for uncovering hidden threats in the digital world, Jadejha's ready to sniff out any catfish trying to pull a fast one.

JoJo and Nicky Scarlotta

Source: Netflix

Meet the Scarlotta twins, Nicky and Jojo, 24-year-old Staten Island construction workers who are teaming up for a two-for-one deal. They're coming into The Circle as a catfish duo, posing as Jojo's girlfriend, Gianna.

Kevin Fernandez

Source: Netflix

San Diego's own Kevin Fernandez, aka KFern, is the "life of the party." But don’t be fooled by his outgoing nature — this 23-year-old alcohol sales rep is coming into The Circle as himself with a game plan to outshine the competition with his sharp instincts.

Madelyn Rusinyak

Source: Netflix

We can't forget about Madelyn Rusinyak, a 25-year-old beauty from Franklin, Ga. By day, she's an educational staffer, but by night, she's an OnlyFans model. Madelyn's coming into The Circle as 100 percent herself — and she's more than ready to showcase her unique blend of skills and charm.

Savannah Miller

Source: Netflix