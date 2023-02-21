Home > Television Source: ABC ‘The Company You Keep’ Takes Place on the East Coast, but Was It Filmed There? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 20 2023, Published 10:09 p.m. ET

What do you get when you put a con artist and a CIA agent together for a weekend of passion and romance? ABC’s drama series The Company You Keep. Starring This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia and Good Trouble’s Catherine Haena Kim, the new television series contains no shortage of danger, drama, and desire.

Based on the Korean series My Fellow Citizens!, The Company You Keep follows a family of con artists entangled in crimes infinitely bigger than themselves. And if you’re wondering where the new ABC drama series was filmed, we’ve done some digging.

Where is ‘The Company You Keep’ set?

The majority of the new fictional drama series The Company You Keep takes place on the East Coast. In the show, Milo Ventimiglia’s character, Charlie Nicoletti, comes from a family that owns a bar in Baltimore, Md., but there’s a twist. In addition to holding a Baltimore-based bar, the Nicoletti family members are highly-skilled con artists.

In the pilot, Charlie and his father Leo (William Fichtner), mother Fran (Polly Draper), sister Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies), and fiancée Tina (Bridget Regan) sell a warehouse to a drug trafficker in the coastal city and then conduct an elaborate con of a wealthy pastor at a gala in Washington, D.C. However, the filming of The Company You Keep didn’t take place on the East Coast.

Where was ‘The Company You Keep’ filmed?

While the series depicts the Nicolettis committing crimes in East Coast cities such as Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the filming of the new ABC drama occurred at a world-famous studio in Hollywood. According to IMDb, The Company You Keep was filmed on the West Coast — specifically at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

Located at 5555 Melrose Avenue, Paramount Studios is Hollywood's oldest operating major studio. The studio has existed for 100 years and continues to house famous commercials, films, and television series. The lot's current stages include Dr. Phil, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Rookie, How I Met Your Father, and more.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo related his answer to his long-standing career in the entertainment capital when asked about the best con job he has ever pulled off. “Sticking around Hollywood as long as I have,” the This Is Us alum said of his ultimate hypothetical con job. “No, seriously, it's funny, being on a press tour and the more I'm outside of production [the more I'm] talking about how the world of grifting is strangely no different than acting.”

What is ‘The Company You Keep’ about?

ABC’s newest crime drama is an adaptation of a Korean drama series titled My Fellow Citizens! Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, Felisa Terrell, Polly Draper, William Fichtner, and more, The Company You Keep contains no shortage of star-studded talent.