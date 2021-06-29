'The Demi Lovato Show' Is One Talk Program That You Won't Want to Miss

'The Demi Lovato Show' Is One Talk Program That You Won't Want to MissBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 29 2021, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Congratulations are in order! One thing fans respect about Demi Lovato aside from their transparency is their ability to stand in their truth. Living life as a celebrity can be hard to navigate as you tackle silent battles, and that’s something the singer knows all too well. Still, their personal struggles haven't stopped them from using their platform to bring awareness and shed light on uncomfortable yet important topics.
Now, the pop star is taking their platform to the next level by tapping into the talk show circuit. While the news has been buzzing for quite some time, Demi's self-titled show has finally received a premiere date. And as you can imagine, fans and well-wishers are stoked about the news. Read on as we give you the lowdown on the premiere date details for The Demi Lovato Show.
‘The Demi Lovato Show’ will premiere on the Roku Channel at the end of July.
It takes a lot to have your own talk show — especially when you’ve been in the headlines for some serious issues. However, Demi Lovato is ready to use their voice to influence the masses, and we’re absolutely here for it.
Deadline reports that The Demi Lovato Show will officially premiere on the Roku Channel on July 30, 2021. It's the first of over a dozen original Roku titles set to hit the platform.
In February 2020, Deadline shared that the 10-episode series would be available to stream on Quibi. However, the streamer unfortunately shut down in December 2020. Luckily, Roku shared earlier this year that Quibi’s shows would air as Roku Originals.
The Demi Lovato Show will be produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects. Demi, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui, and Sara Hansemann serve as executive producers. Music video and film director extraordinaire Hannah Lux Davis will direct the series.
'The Demi Lovato Show' will discuss a wide range of topics, from sex positivity to UFOs.
There are a variety of talk shows out there, but Demi is bringing something different to the table. Aside from their sharing their honest truths on the show, the topic list offers something for everyone.
Deadline shares that the series will discuss a wide range of topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even UFOs.
For the singer-songwriter, this series is all about creating a safe space for everyone to be able to share their thoughts and feelings while learning from one another.
Not to mention, this show will allow all individuals — no matter what sexuality or race — to feel as if they have representation. And it's a beautiful thing.
“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Demi said, per Deadline. “There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on the Roku Channel.”
And as for guests, fans can expect a plethora of celebrities and experts from various fields to make appearances. From Nikita Dragun, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Hale, and more, the possibilities are endless.
In case you couldn’t already tell, we’re excited to see Demi in this element. Demi has been through so much in their life, and being able to speak on a slew of topics will only help further the singer-actor's reach.
The Demi Lovato Show will be available to stream on July 30, 2021, on the Roku channel.