An Alleged Assassin Known as "The Doll" Has Been Arrested in Colombia — Who Are Her Victims?

The beginning of December 2024 has a decidedly murder-for-hire slant to it. First, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on the streets of Manhattan while en route to the company's annual investors meeting. Police believe it was a targeted attack and based on what the alleged shooter was wearing in CCTV videos, it wasn't cheap.

A few days later, authorities in Colombia arrested an alleged assassin known only as The Doll. In a million years, we couldn't make this up if we tried. To make matters worse, or perhaps more interesting, social media has decided both of these individuals are attractive. While Thompson's killer is still at large, The Doll is in custody and she could be responsible for multiple murders. Here's what we know about her victims.

Here's what we know about The Doll's victims.

According to local news outlet Diario del Norte, The Doll is actually 22-year-old Karen Juliet Ojeda Rodríguez and she is allegedly the ringleader of a network of hitmen in Santander, Colombia. She was arrested by the Magdalena Medio Police, along with three others who are part of her network.

Rodriguez is from Barrancabermeja and has been part of the criminal underworld since she was 18 years old. Authorities believe she was second-in-command of the Los de la M gang, and allegedly coordinated specific murders ordered by the higher-ups. The Los de la M gang is fighting for control of the region and frequently clashes with other criminal groups. They are mainly responsible for drug trafficking.

It's unclear how many victims have met their ends because of Rodriguez. Police have only mentioned one victim, Rodriguez's ex-partner Deyvy Jesus, who goes by "El Orejas." She reportedly wanted him killed for "business reasons." Apparently, she was helped by an assassin called "La Gorda Sicaria," (real name Paula Valentina Joya Rueda) who has five confirmed deaths attributed to her.

Per the New York Post, Rodriguez called Jesus and asked him to meet with her so they could settle a financial disagreement. That's when two men on motorcycles drove by and shot him to death.