'The Father Who Moves Mountains' Charts Mircea's Search For His Son — Is It a True Story?

Director Daniel Sandu's second venture, The Father Who Moves Mountains, takes us to the snow-covered Bucegi Mountains in Romania, which quickly turn into the doom-laden backdrop of an anguished father's relentless search for his teenage son.

The nearly two-hour-long drama captures the various shades of despair Mircea Jianu (Adrian Titieni), a retired intelligence officer, has to experience while he and the crew persistently search for Cosmin and his girlfriend, Daniela. Is The Father Who Moves Mountains based on a true story?