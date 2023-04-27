Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Peacock Get to Know the Cast of the New Reality Series 'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning' Who's in the cast of 'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning'? The new reality series follows "death cleaners" who help people sort through junk. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 27 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

It may be a decidedly morbid subject, but most of us end up thinking about what we'll leave behind when we die. But how many of us have ever taken that literally? Aside from the kind of legacy or impact that one leaves behind when one passes on, not many of us consider the physical possessions that our loved ones would have to sort through in our absence. In The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning," a group of professional "cleaners" help real people through this process.

Based on the best-selling lifestyle book of the same name, this new reality series follows eight different people as they receive guidance from "Death Cleaners" on how to sort through their junk to leave behind as little hassle as possible for people to have to manage once they die one day. Even though the show deals with a macabre subject matter, it features some uplifting stories as people begin an emotional journey toward self-discovery and self-worth. Check out who's in the cast of The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

The hosts of 'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning'

Johan Svenson is in the cast of 'The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning'.

According to his own official website, Johan Svenson is a set designer, stylist, and art director who is based in Stockholm, Sweden. As one of the hosts of The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, he uses his eye for trends and aesthetics to make cluttered home spaces and piles of junk into visually-pleasing set-ups that speak volumes about a person without taking up too much space.

Ella Engström

Ella Engström

On her Instagram, Ella touts herself a a professional organizer and interior designer, making her perfect to help people literally sort out their lives through the art of death cleaning. She is also the owner and CEO of ENGSROOM, where she takes consultations for professional de-cluttering.

Katarina Blöm

Katarina Blöm

Though not an expert on design like her two co-hosts, Katarina Blöm technically helps people de-clutter their hearts and heads instead of their homes. She describes herself as a "happiness psychologist" and has penned several books on mental well-being. She has also hosted several successful TEDx Talks in which she shares her methods on how to achieve happiness within one's self.

Amy Poehler (narrator)

Amy Poehler (narrator)