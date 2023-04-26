Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock > Bel-Air Source: Peacock The 'Bel-Air' Season 2 Finale Teases Why Will and Lisa Are Perfect Together (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Lisa comforts Will on the beach in the Season 2 finale of 'Bel-Air.' Check out an exclusive clip to see what's up with their relationship. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Will Smith (Jabari Banks) and Lisa Wilkes (Simone Joy Jones) have had plenty of ups and downs in Bel-Air, but let's face it — the young lovers are better when they're together. Despite breaking up in Season 1, the two continue to be each other's shoulder to cry on during tough times.

Will comforts Lisa when she feels out of place in her own family, and now, she's returning the favor in the Season 2 finale. Check out this exclusive clip obtained by Distractify to see where their relationship stands.

Lisa comforts Will on the beach in the Season 2 finale of 'Bel-Air.'

In the exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Lisa comforts Will on the beach. We see Will sitting on the sand before Lisa approaches him: "Hey boy, hey," she says before dropping down next to him.

"I got your message; it seems like you needed a friend," Lisa adds, but Will brushes it off and says she didn't need to drive all this way to see him. She tells Will that he was there for her when she needed it most, so he should let her be there for him as well. He silently agrees, and the two give each other a loving look.

Will then delves into the issue at hand, stating that "the court was the one place where I felt in control. Like nobody else was in charge of my future but me, nobody else. But it turns out that s--t wasn't even true."