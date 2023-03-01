Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock > Bel-Air Source: Peacock Jabari Banks as Will in 'Bel-Air' We Want to Spend "Most of Our Days" Watching 'Bel-Air' — Details on a Potential Season 3 By Jamie Lerner Mar. 1 2023, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

In all of the reboot and '90s nostalgia, one of our favorite new series is Bel-Air, which is a dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Based on Morgan Cooper’s short film of the same name, the Peacock series is now in its second season. But now we’re all wondering if there’s going to be a third season.

So far, Bel-Air has had its fair share of criticism, and Peacock suffers from a lack of subscribers, at sixth place in its number of subscribers. Along with that, it seems to have had some trouble behind the scenes. So, will there be a Season 3 of Bel-Air?

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa, Jabari Banks as Will in 'Bel-Air'

‘Bel-Air’ hasn’t been renewed or canceled yet ahead of a potential Season 3.

As of now, we have no answers as to if there will be a Season 3 of Bel-Air. Even still, we’re happy to speculate. While Peacock is struggling to find subscribers, Bel-Air was its most-watched original series of 2022, so it wouldn’t make sense to cancel its most popular series, as they’d likely lose subscribers.

On the other hand, critics have found that Bel-Air is just a gloomier version of the original series, and they haven’t been as impressed with its exploration of race and class dynamics as they were with Fresh Prince. Not only that, but Bel-Air has struggled with its fair share of behind-the-scenes challenges.

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, Jabari Banks as Will in 'Bel-Air'

Its original showrunner, Chris Collins, left a long time before Season 1 even aired, and then Diane Houston came on board. She left, and TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson took over as co-showrunners. However, they left due to creative differences of how to continue the series, so now in just two seasons, Bel-Air has its fourth showrunner, Carla Banks Waddles.