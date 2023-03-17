'Bel-Air' Actor Jabari Banks Talks Will's New Love Interest: "Jackie Brings the Spice" (EXCLUSIVE)

While the Peacock series has stayed true to its roots, Morgan Cooper’s Bel-Air is unlike any other reboot you’ve seen. Much like the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show centers on Will Smith — a troubled teenager from West Philadelphia who, despite his circumstances, has a bright future ahead. Then, a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in his neighborhood. But, in Bel-Air, that “one little fight” on the basketball court took a very dark turn.

After almost catching a gun charge, Will is forced to start a new life with his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman). Although adjusting to his new life of luxury was a challenge at first, Will quickly struck up a romance with his classmate, Lisa (Simone Joy Jones). Things get complicated after Will’s new love interest, Jackie, makes her debut in Season 2. We talked to Jabari Banks about his new castmate and what’s to come this season on Bel-Air.

Source: Peacock

Actress Jazlyn Martin plays Tyra Banks’s Jackie in Season 2 of ‘Bel-Air’.

In The Fresh Prince, Tyra Banks starred as Jackie, who was introduced to the series in Season 4. This time around, Jazlyn Martin stars as the around-the-way girl who catches Will's eye, and if the actress looks familiar — it’s because she is! Jazlyn most recently appeared in All American: Homecoming as Lisa. She also previously guest-starred in an episode of This Is Us and played an extra in the Traci Ellis Ross film, The High Note.

Will and Jackie first met at a basketball tournament in South LA. There, he also meets prominent basketball scout, Doc Hightower, who just so happens to be Jackie’s uncle.“She has a specific tie to Doc that kind of lures Will to her,” Jabari told Distractify. “She brings something out of Will that no one's ever brought out of him.”

Bel-Air showrunner Carla Banks Waddles said that for Will, Jackie “feels a little bit more like the West Philly kind of girls that he likes.” While Will and Lisa called it quits in the premiere, that doesn’t mean things are over between the two — and with Jackie in the mix, drama is sure to ensue.

Jabari Banks from 'Bel-Air' on Will, Jackie, and Lisa’s love triangle: “Lisa is the soul [and] Jackie brings the spice.”