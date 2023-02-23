'Bel-Air' Star Adrian Holmes’s Wife, Caroline Chikezie, Is His Number-One Fan

Season 2 of Peacock's Bel-Air is finally here! An updated version of the iconic '90s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom, the dramatic series follows Will’s (Jabari Banks) journey from West Philadelphia to LA's Bel-Air neighborhood in today’s world. Featuring reimaginings of the original show’s beloved characters, from Carlton to Hilary to Ashley Banks, Bel-Air exudes nostalgia in all the right ways.

In the new(ish) series, Adrian Holmes stars as the Banks patriarch, Phil. But did you know his real-life wife is also an actor? Let’s meet her now!

Who is Adrian Holmes’ wife?

Adrian Holmes is currently married to British actress Caroline Chikezie. The Bel-Air actor and the Passage actress are clearly head-over-heels for one another, with the couple frequently sharing sweet photos on Instagram. Caroline recently posted an adorable photo of her and her husband on Valentine’s Day, showing off her colossal diamond wedding ring. “My one and only,” the award-winning actress wrote. Her hubby then commented, “My Queen! Love you babes,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Adrian also took to Instagram to share some Valentine’s Day love for his wife this month. “To the love of my life… Happy Valentines Day!” the Canadian actor wrote.

Adrian Holmes’ wife, Caroline Chikezie, loves supporting her husband on Instagram and IRL.

On Instagram, the Eragon star constantly posts about her husband’s accomplishments in the entertainment industry. When Adrian was cast in Netflix’s V Wars in 2019, Caroline couldn’t wait to gush about her partner’s success. “Beyond proud of my love @adrianholmes on his new TV show ‘V- Wars’!” the actress wrote. “Congratulations baby, you are a force and I cannot wait to watch you mash up my screen once again.”

However, Caroline doesn’t only support her husband on social media. The Governor actress attends countless red-carpet events by Adrian’s side. From the Bel-Air Season 1 premiere to the BET Awards 2022, the married couple remains glued to each other’s sides. “Yo Holmes to Bel Air premiere!!!” Caroline wrote alongside a photo dump of her and her husband in February 2022.

Caroline Chikezie is an acclaimed British actress and producer.

Adrian’s wife, Caroline, has made an impressive name for herself. In 2005, the actress starred as Freya in the sci-fi film Æon Flux. The following year, Caroline played Nasuada in Eragon.