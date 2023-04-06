Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock > Bel-Air Source: Peacock Brooklyn McLinn as Doc and Jabari Banks as Will. It Looks Like Coach Doc Hightower Is the *REAL* Villian in Season 2 of 'Bel-Air' (EXCLUSIVE) By Pretty Honore Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

The Peacock original drama series Bel-Air returned for its second installment in February and introduced viewers to a few newcomers. Along with the return of OG Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast member Tatyana Ali, Season 2 welcomed Will’s new love interest, Jazlyn’s Martin’s Jackie, and her opportunistic uncle, Coach Doc Hightower.

In Season 2, Doc takes a real interest in Will (Jabari Banks). But Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) isn’t buying the hoop dreams that the shady AAU coach is selling. Although Doc previously expressed that he only has the best intentions, as the remainder of the season unfolds, we aren’t so sure. Jazlyn talked her character’s relationship with Doc and their “complicated” relationship in an exclusive interview with Distractify.

Source: Peacock Brooklyn McLinn as Doc, Jabari Banks as Will, and Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks.

‘Bel-Air’: Jazlyn Martin talks Jackie’s “complicated” relationship with Doc Hightower.

Jazlyn stars as Will’s new love interest in Season 2 of Bel-Air. While Doc stepped up to be her character’s “father figure,” Jazlyn hinted that he wasn’t very good at it. “I think [Jackie's had to take care of herself her whole life,” she told us.

“Her dad's not around, her mom's not around ... Doc is the only person there for her. I think it's just a tricky relationship. He took [Jackie] in and he raised [her], but I think the streets really raised Jackie.” It’s for this reason, Jazlyn said, that Jackie is so drawn to Will. “I think she's definitely fighting a lot of demons of not feeling lovable, not feeling seen,” the Bel-Air actress added.

Source: Peacock Jabari Banks as Will and Jazlyn Martin as Jackie.

Even though Doc and Jackie haven’t had the best relationship, she can’t help but share “a lot of his tendencies." And if that's true, Will better watch his back. “[Doc] and [Jackie] are one and the same,” which according to Jazlyn, means “the closer [Will] gets with [Doc], the closer he gets with [Jackie]." "But it just gets complicated in the end,” she teased.

We get a glimpse at Doc and Jackie’s dynamic in Season 2, Episode 7 when Will is forced to rescue his damsel in distress from a dangerous situation. But who is the actor behind Doc Hightower on Bel-Air?

Source: Peacock Jabari Banks as Will and Brooklyn McLinn as Doc.

