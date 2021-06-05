Here's Why You Should Avoid the Girl in the Bathroom TikTok Video at All Costs

Although social media and content sharing platforms can implement artificially intelligent algorithms that are capable of some truly amazing automatic feats, it's impossible to filter out every single bit of offensive content before it's uploaded to said platform. Some videos, no matter how offensive, brutal, violent, gratuitously sexual, or discriminatory, are going to get uploaded. And the "girl in the bathroom TikTok " clip is a video that everyone's urging fellow users to flag and report.

WARNING: If reading about violence, gore and brutality is emotionally triggering, you may want to skip over the next few paragraphs.

The disturbing clip was uploaded by TikTok user Mayenggo3 and is being reported/flagged by tons of people who regret ever seeing the video in the first place. If you happen to see a video that starts with the following image, then you should immediately keep scrolling and/or pause it and flag the clip.

The gruesome TikTok video in question shows a girl getting her head chopped off.

The clip begins with a young girl dancing in front of the camera to "I'm Going in Tonight" by Doja Cat and StarBoi3, but it's only for a couple of seconds. It then immediately cuts to another video of a young woman who has her hands tied behind her back. She's on her knees as at least two men stand behind her, one with a knife in his hand.

The man then begins to slice the woman's throat before he cuts her head clean off. It's unclear whether or not the girl dancing in the video is the same woman getting decapitated in the follow up clip, but at first glance, they don't appear to be.

I’m on tiktok for less than a min and I just watched a girl get her head cut off 😐 pic.twitter.com/Ni1po0jfwh — oops (@imnottorrian) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

If you see this video ANYWHERE in your feed, DO NOT WATCH IT! The video is disguised as a tiktok dance, but the video itself shows graphic scenes such as the girl getting her head cut off.

PLEASE retweet and share this. One of my friends was unfortunate enough to see it. pic.twitter.com/lum4zXlVrQ — Skyler Sauveterre (@xPrincessSkyler) June 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

While there's a lot of debate as to why the woman is being decapitated in what appears to be broad daylight, and it's unknown where the execution is taking place, some viewers have pointed out that the man pledges his devotion to a cartel group before decapitating the woman.

i hate tiktok i just saw a video of a girl getting her head cut off.... im literally traumatized and i hope whoever did that to her gets fucked by karma. — 𝕷𝖊𝖞𝖑𝖑𝖚𝖍 (@leylluh) June 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

saw this tiktok of this girl getting her head cut off it and she was like the same age as me omfg and it looked so painful like they had a little knife and cut around her neck and into her neck until she died — ً (@realminjunator) June 5, 2021 Source: Twitter

Cartel-style murders are known to be particularly violent, so there could be some credence to those rumors. However, others are saying that the disgusting attack was a response to a husband catching his wife cheating on him.

I AM DELETING TIKTOK THEY HAVE A VIDEO OF A GIRL@DANCING AND IT SWITCHES TO A GIRL GETTING HER HEAD CUT OFF 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — slime 🐍💚 (@sdejesus_xo) June 4, 2021 Source: Twitter

This isn't the first murder to be captured on TikTok, either. Kalecia Williams, 16, was performing a dance routine while staying at a Hyatt Regency hotel at approximately 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2020. Some minutes later, she'd be found in the lobby of the hotel, unconscious at 12:27 a.m.

How is nobody talking about her story ??? #KaleciaWilliams pic.twitter.com/8HZIrUx0zs — genn 🧚🏽‍♀️❤️♈️ (@xoleahmariee) February 1, 2021 Source: Twitter