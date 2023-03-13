For those unfamiliar with K-Drama The Glory on Netflix, the series follows a school bullying victim intent on seeking revenge against her former tormentors by taking a teaching position at the elementary school of the bully's child. While the plot is meant to provide catharsis for other former victims of bullying, fans were shocked when director Ahn Gil-ho was accused of bullying.

Article continues below advertisement

What are the bullying allegations against The Glory director Ann Gil-ho? What has he said in response to the allegations? Read on for everything we know about the situation.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'The Glory' director Ahn Gil-ho was accused of bullying a former schoolmate.

On March 10, 2023, Ahn was accused of physically assaulting a classmate in 1996 while attending an international school in the Philippines. The allegations were posted by an anonymous user on a chat website, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The user reportedly wrote, "I just find it absurd and unforgivable that a perpetrator of school bullying would direct a television show about bringing school bullies to justice." At the time, Ahn also denied the claims, confirming he attended school in the Philippines but did not hit a classmate, per Newsen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Then, on March 12, 2023, Ahn released a statement via his law firm Jipyong confirming that the allegations were true. The Korea Herald reports that Ahn assaulted students at a middle school when he was 17. He made a statement apologizing to the victims, saying, "After hearing that his girlfriend was teased by a group of her friends at (the middle) school, Ahn got emotional and gave an unforgettable wound to other people."