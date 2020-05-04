"See You in a Couple of Years!" — Is 'The Half of It' Getting a Sequel?

We probably don't have to tell you that The Half of It is the best new movie on Netflix these days. The teenage drama tells the queer coming-of-age story of Ellie Chu, a shy and nerdy student who helps carry her own weight in the household by charging her classmates for essays and assignments.

In the process, she gets mixed up with her classmate Paul, who is so desperate to get with his crush, Aster, he's willing to pay Ellie to help him court her through love letters. One thing leads to another, and the high schoolers' lives and loves become intertwined, to the point where Ellie isn't sure if she's just writing the love letters from Paul's perspective, or has caught some feelings of her own for Aster along the way.

The film is so adorable, Twitter is already up in arms demanding a sequel. "If the hets got a sequel to 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before', the gays better get a sequel to 'The Half Of It'," one fan wrote on Twitter. "I KNOW IT'S ONLY BEEN OUT FOR AN HOUR," added another passionate viewer, "BUT GIVE 'THE HALF OF IT' A SEQUEL." Keep reading for everything you need to know about a possible The Half Of It sequel, as well as a recap on the movie's ending.

Source: KC BAILEY/NETFLIX

How does 'The Half of It' end? Unlike most teen movies, The Half of It doesn't have a happy ending. Or, rather, it has a lovely ending, but doesn't conclude with some great resolution about who ends up with Aster. Actually, neither Trig, Paul, nor Ellie does. Aster, however, decides there is more to life than her small closed-minded town of Squahamish and decides to venture out for art school. When she and Ellie share a kiss in the last few moments, we learn that Ellie is off to Grinnell College herself. Source: KC BAILEY/NETFLIX "I'll see you in a couple of years," Ellie tells Aster before biking away. And naturally, that had fans speculating whether there was a The Half of It sequel in the works (The Whole Of It? ...just spitballing).