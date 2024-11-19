Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Allanah Harris Is Facing Serious Allegations That She Drugged Her Baby The family has been accused of drugging their youngest daughter and pretending she was sick. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 19 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@harirsfamily

Australian TikTokers known as the Harris family are facing extremely serious allegations that have caused a great deal of controversy. Allanah and Brock Harris garnered more than 1 million followers on the platform after chronicling various aspects of their life as a family, and now, many are wondering about the controversy they're facing.

Article continues below advertisement

Allanah stands accused of having drugged her daughter, Daisy, leading to a number of medical procedures that her child did not actually need. Here's what we know about those incredibly serious allegations and where they originated.

Article continues below advertisement

Explaining the Harris family TikTok controversy.

Thus far, the allegations being made against the family are coming from social media, and while they're quite serious, that does not mean they have been totally substantiated. Nurses who followed the Harris family on social media apparently noticed that there were some discrepancies in how Allanah was describing her daughter's illness. According to the allegations, those discrepancies existed because she was never actually sick to begin with.

The concerns about Daisy led to further investigation and eventually to the discovery that the baby had elevated levels of benzodiazepines in her system. A toxicology report confirmed this initial finding, and then Daisy and the Harrises' three other children were removed from their custody. Daisy is now apparently doing quite well and is in protective care.

Article continues below advertisement

In a public statement, Brock reacted to the allegations against his wife by suggesting that he had no idea what she was up to. “I had no idea about what Allanah was doing to Daisy. I pushed for those surgeries because I thought they were necessary,” he said according to reports. He also said that he regretted the fact that he hadn't figured out what was going on and intervened sooner, saying that he loved his children. “I’m so sorry.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Harris family controversy has sparked varied online reactions.

While some people have expressed outrage and shock over the controversy, others have suggested that they always knew there was something wrong with the family, in part because Daisy was always described as sick but her symptoms were never totally clear. "I seriously cannot imagine. [...] Such an evil individual to do that to a baby," one person wrote on TikTok.

"Same!! I constantly checked on the page as I was so worried and when I saw comments switched off a few weeks ago I was so worried about the family…" another person added. While the rumors behind this are all unconfirmed at this point, we do know that the Harris family has locked down all of their social media, which doesn't seem like a good sign.