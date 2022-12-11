A Workaholic Hires a Sitter and Finds Romance in 'The Holiday Sitter' — Where Was It Filmed?

The Holiday Sitter was entirely filmed in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada. The area is known for its beautiful scenery and makes for a perfect Christmas backdrop. While not all the snow is real, with actor Jonathan Bennet (Sam) saying, "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but really, I'm just hoping the soap suds don't go in my mouth during a take because it's gross."

Hallmark has a history with the LGBT+ community, in 2019 refusing to air an ad that featured a same-sex couple, leading to a backlash in the form of a boycott. This is a stark 180 for them and a sign that relationships like Sam and Jason's becoming more mainstream.