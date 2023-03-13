Everything We Know About HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season 2

Based on the popular 2013 PlayStation video game, HBO's The Last of Us takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have become infected with a parasitic fungus known as cordyceps, turning them into flesh-eating monsters. In the series, a teenage girl named Ellie (played by Bella Ramsay) realizes she is immune to the virus after she is bitten and does not turn. The Last of Us follows Ellie and a man named Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) who is tasked with taking her to a safe location where a militia group known as the Fireflies will help find a cure using Ellie's genetics.

However, traveling across a zombie-infected United States isn't that simple. With swarms of flesh-eating creatures, and non-infected people trying to kill any outsiders, Ellie and Joel are forced to constantly fight their way out of dangerous situations. The season finale of The Last of Us aired on Sunday, March 12, and fans can't help but wonder if the show has been greenlit for a Season 2. Keep reading to find out what we know about The Last of Us.

Source: HBO

Will there be a second season of 'The Last of Us'?

Luckily, HBO's post-apocalyptic show isn't doomed. Yes, The Last of Us was renewed for a second season "After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with Season 2," head of HBO Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, said in a statement earlier this year.

Following the news of a second season, executive producer Neil Druckmann made the following statement: "I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey. "The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two," he added.

Source: HBO

When is 'The Last of Us' Season 2 coming out?

At this time, there are few details surrounding Season 2, but fans predict the second installment will follow the events of Part II of the video game. Though the showrunners expanded on a few storylines, such as Bill and Frank's in Episode 3, Season 1 stayed true to the game. Bella Ramsey even hinted that one major storyline from the game will make an appearance in Season 2. "I'm really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story,” the actress told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Well, we certainly are too!