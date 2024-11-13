Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Netflix's 'The Later Daters' Follows Six Baby Boomers Looking to Reignite Their Love Lives 'The Later Daters' follows six baby boomers looking for love again! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 13 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you're upset that the Golden Bachelorette is coming to an end, don't fret — Netflix is releasing a similar show! On Nov. 13, 2024, the streaming service announced The Later Daters, a docuseries following silver singles as they try to find love again.

In this eight-episode series, six baby boomers — many of whom haven't dated in over a decade — go on blind dates with potential partners their age. With guidance from their children, friends, and dating coach Logan Ury, they navigate the modern dating world. Here's everything you need to know about The Later Daters, including the cast details!

Source: Netflix

Who is in 'The Later Daters' cast?

Details about the cast of The Later Daters are still limited, but we'll keep you updated as more information comes in about the singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s looking for another chance at love.

So far, we know the six participants are a mix of divorcees and widowers — and we've got their names and ages! Meet the crew: Anise, 62

Suzanne, 63

Nate, 56

Pam, 71

Lori, 57

Greg, 61

Also part of the cast is Logan Ury, a Harvard-trained behavioral scientist turned dating coach, on a mission to help these six singles find love. She previously worked as the head of behavioral science at Google and currently serves as the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge. Even better? Logan wrote the book How to Not Die Alone.

In the upcoming Netflix dating series, Logan is on a mission to help these six singles set realistic goals, manage expectations, and embrace the fun, surprising moments that come with meeting new people. She even visits their homes to dig into their lives, speaking with their family, adult children, and maybe even exes!

Logan's goal is to figure out what might be holding these six daters back from finding love again — whether it's emotional walls, or still holding onto the memory of a previous lover. Then, she rolls up her sleeves to help them break through those barriers and get back into the dating game.

'The Later Daters' is executive produced by Michelle Obama.

When Netflix announced The Later Daters, they made sure to drop a big name right at the start: Michelle Obama is an executive producer! In fact, approximately 10 seconds into the upcoming show's official trailer, you'll see a blue screen flash the words: "From executive producer Michelle Obama."

Source: Netflix

But that's not all — The Later Daters actually comes from Higher Ground Productions, the powerhouse production company led by none other than Michelle Obama and her iconic husband, former president Barack Obama. The pair launched the company in May 2018 with a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce both scripted and unscripted projects, all with the mission of amplifying diverse voices in the entertainment world.

And with The Later Daters, the Obamas are certainly shining a spotlight on a generation that doesn't often get the chance to showcase their love live.