Here's 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' Ending, Explained (SPOILERS!)By Gina Vaynshteyn
February 13, 2021
If you're looking for another time loop/Groundhog Day-esque movie to escape into because maybe your own life feels like a time loop/Groundhog Day-esque movie, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is here for you. And it's actually a really sweet and beautiful story. Perfect for a pandemic Valentine's Day! And if you've already watched it and have a lot of questions, especially about that ending, you've come to the right place. (Obviously, spoilers ahead!)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is about two teens, Mark (Kyle Allen), and Margaret (Kathryn Newton) who are stuck in a 16-hour time loop. After spending basically infinite time playing video games with his friend who doesn't know he's in the loop and a girl named Phoebe at the pool (who also doesn't know she's in a loop), Mark meets Margaret, the only other person who is aware that they're trapped in this time cycle.
They start spending time together, and challenge themselves to find all the "tiny perfect things" about life. Mark thinks that if they track all these little beautiful moments down, then they can break the loop. However, he and Margaret aren't really on the same page. She doesn't want to leave the loop. Mark, determined, decides to make a mission out of traveling to the International Date Line, and believes that maybe this could break the loop. Margaret ghosts him, last-minute.
Mark spends a few cycles without her, but eventually runs into her at the hospital, where she's visiting her mom, who has terminal cancer. The reason why Margaret doesn't want to leave the loop finally makes sense. She wants to relive every single day with her mom, who is alive — for now. But it's realized that Margaret first needs to come to terms with losing her mother before she can come to terms with ending the loop.
'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' ending, explained.
At the end of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Margaret decides to finish the map that Mark started after seeing Mark's friend unlock a map in his video game. The one "perfect thing" that was missing was, of course, kissing Mark for the first time. She also says goodbye to her mom and accepts her death. At midnight, it starts raining, which is a signal that the time loop has been broken, since the clock always resets right before it starts raining.
They're also able to finally return a dog to its missing owner. (Aww!) People are loving this quirky rom-com already.
"You know that euphoric feeling when a film comes along that you didn't expect to love, but somehow makes you come out with a new viewpoint on life itself. That was me watching The Map of Tiny Perfect Things today. I don't remember loving a movie on this deep a level in a while," someone wrote on Twitter.
You know that euphoric feeling when a film comes along that you didn't expect to love, but somehow makes you come out with a new viewpoint on life itself.— Kyle Snape (@kylemsnape) February 12, 2021
That was me watching The Map of Tiny Perfect Things today. I don't remember loving a movie on this deep a level in a while. pic.twitter.com/lrVz5nHuzO
"So... i just finished watching the map of tiny perfect things and it’s BEAUTIFUL!! the soundtrack is on point, kat and kyle have AMAZING chemistry and the movie gave me that indie teenage romance vibe that i didn’t know i was missing. highly recommend it," another tweeted.
so... i just finished watching the map of tiny perfect things and it’s BEAUTIFUL!! the soundtrack is on point, kat and kyle have AMAZING chemistry and the movie gave me that indie teenage romance vibe that i didn’t know i was missing.— tiff | save the society (@hallieinacar) February 12, 2021
highly recommend it. pic.twitter.com/bu76ZKsMXt
You can stream The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime Video now.