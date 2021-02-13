Here's 'The Map of Tiny Perfect Things' Ending, Explained (SPOILERS!)

At the end of The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Margaret decides to finish the map that Mark started after seeing Mark's friend unlock a map in his video game. The one "perfect thing" that was missing was, of course, kissing Mark for the first time. She also says goodbye to her mom and accepts her death. At midnight, it starts raining, which is a signal that the time loop has been broken, since the clock always resets right before it starts raining.

They're also able to finally return a dog to its missing owner. (Aww!) People are loving this quirky rom-com already.

"You know that euphoric feeling when a film comes along that you didn't expect to love, but somehow makes you come out with a new viewpoint on life itself. That was me watching The Map of Tiny Perfect Things today. I don't remember loving a movie on this deep a level in a while," someone wrote on Twitter.