Servers Share the Worst Valentine's Day Disasters They've Ever Witnessed

There were oh so many stories of proposals gone terribly, terribly wrong. Most of them were the dude's fault entirely, but this first one was a total bust for a different reason. ChefHannibal explains, "There was a note in our reservations that it was an engagement, they wanted champagne, a specific seat, bunch of other stuff.

"The server comes up to the table with something like, 'So I read we're celebrating an engagement. Congratulations!' Confusion from the woman; glaring from the guy. He hadn't proposed yet. She ruined it."