We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-valentines-disasters-1581620935566.jpg
Source: Warner Bros.

Servers Share the Worst Valentine's Day Disasters They've Ever Witnessed

By

What are your plans for Valentine's Day this year? Are you planning to take your girlfriend to a restaurant and propose to her without consulting her first? Might want to rethink that! Are you going to ditch your wife for your girlfriend and expect her not to show up and dump champagne on your head? Maybe don't do that! 

Someone asked the restaurant servers of Reddit to share the worst, most cringe-worthy Valentine's Day disasters they've ever witnessed, and my oh my, these stories are something else. 