'The Midnight Club' Ending Explained — Major Cliffhanger Leaves Many Unanswered Questions (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Netflix's The Midnight Club.

Netflix's latest horror series, The Midnight Club, is based on Christopher Pike's book of the same name. It follows a group of terminally ill teens who seek solace by getting together every night to share scary stories and look for supernatural signs from the beyond.

But the spooky tales are not the only whispers the teens hear in the night at Brightcliffe manor.