The Mills Family Made the Final of 'The Parent Test' and Then Seemed to Vanish By Joseph Allen Feb. 17 2023, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

ABC's reality series The Parent Test sees families competing against one another to determine which types of parenting are the most effective. The series has gained a decent following over the course of its first season, but the finale featured a bit of a head-scratcher.

The Mills family, who had made the season finale, disappeared from the show altogether, leading some to wonder where they went. Here's what we know.

What happened to the Mills family on 'The Parent Test'?

Concrete information about what happened to the Mills family that kept them from appearing in the season finale is scant, and many fans were understandably confused by their sudden absence. The Mills family, who also run a popular YouTube channel called Sunshine Mafia, have yet to address their absence from the show, even though they've continued to post content on Instagram and YouTube.

The most likely explanation for their absence seems to be that their son, Jordan, had pretty serious shoulder surgery on Feb. 9. In a post on Instagram, they explained the surgery in detail, saying that Jordan, who plays football and wrestles, would be back to full contact by August of 2023. "Injuries and surgeries never come at a convenient time. It’s hard to be patient through the healing and setbacks," the post reads.

Who are the Mills family?

Although their absence from the finale may have confused many fans, some also wanted to know more about the Mills family in general. Abe and Rachel Mills are from Florida, and they are the parents to six children, all of whom are athletic. Their YouTube channel Sunshine Mafia started out as a musical group, as all six children sing and play musical instruments.

Now that their family's YouTube channel has amassed 700,000 subscribers, the family also get recognized regularly. "It happens everywhere we go," Abe said told a local news outlet called the Observer. "In Hawaii, we were kayaking down the river and there were some kids that were going to jump off the bridge into the river, and they were like, 'Hey, spread sunshine.'" On The Parent Test, they were labeled as the strict family, although those who know them well disagree with that designation.

Fans were confused about the family's absence.

After the Mills family failed to make an appearance on The Parent Test finale, many sounded off in the comments on some of the family's posts, even going so far as to suggest that they had been booted from the show because of their strict Christian beliefs. "We are missing you on the show tonight. Hoping everyone is OK," one person wrote.