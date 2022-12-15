Dr. Adolph Brown Helps Families Learn How to Function in ABC's 'The Parent Test'

When it comes to parenting, Doc isn't all talk. He and wife Marla are the proud parents of eight children. The parents in The Parent Test are sure to get the ultimate personalized crash course when it comes to what Doc offers as both a professional and a parent himself.

He's also a proud grandparent now too. And just in case you want a taste of what Doc is all about, he appeared on The Doctors in May 2022 and shares his four F's for successful parenting: fairness, firmness, flexibility, and fun.