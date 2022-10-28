Has 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Been Renewed for Season 3 Yet? Here's What We Know
A group of extremely intelligent orphan children are enlisted by the mysterious Mr. Benedict to undergo a dangerous, deadly mission. What could go wrong?
That's the central premise of the Disney Plus series The Mysterious Benedict Society. The first two episodes of Season 2 just dropped on Disney Plus, and we're already wondering if the series has been renewed yet for Season 3!
So why did the enigmatic Mr. Benedict (played by Tony Hale) need kids to aid him in his quest in the first place? In Season 1 of The Mysterious Benedict Society, we learned that Mr. Benedict needed all the help he could get saving the world from ... his twin brother! (Also played by Tony Hale.)
Mr. Benedict is back in the second season, but is there even enough material to expand The Mysterious Benedict Society for a full third season? Here's what we know.
Is 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' returning for Season 3?
Disney Plus has yet to release official word on the possibility of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 3.
Given that new episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 are dropping on a weekly basis, when could a third season feasibly premiere anyway?
Well, what we know is that Season 2 will have seven episodes in total. The first two episodes have already dropped on Disney Plus, with one new episode debuting every Wednesday until the season finale on Nov. 30, 2022.
So if the show is renewed for a third season, we likely won't see that premiere until this time next year.
Is there enough source material for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Season 3?
Absolutely. The Mysterious Benedict Society is a television adaptation based on a series of children's books by author Trenton Lee Stewart.
There are four books in the Mysterious Benedict Society series, plus a prequel book about Mr. Benedict's backstory. So Disney could extend the television series for several more seasons if they wanted to!
Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal spoke to Parade about what they loved about The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2. Kristen said, "I think it shows good morals. There are a lot of instances in the show where even when you do the right thing, you're not going to get rewarded for it. I think that's a great lesson."
Tony noted in the same interview, "I would also add that as actors Kristen and I are a slice of this pie, but the production itself — the hair and makeup, production design, it is so stunning. ... parents and kids have this huge appreciation for the art that has been put on screen ... it's really just a beautiful palette."
New episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 drop Wednesdays, only on Disney Plus.