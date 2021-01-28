Will 'The Next Three Days' Get a Sequel? Fans Are Scrambling for Answers

Will 'The Next Three Days' Get a Sequel? Fans Are Scrambling for AnswersBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 28 2021, Published 8:28 p.m. ET
One of the reasons that Netflix is a huge hit is because of the variety of content that's available to stream with ease. Viewers can have their pick of sitcoms, anime, movies, and pretty much anything you can think of. The streaming platform is known for its impressive thriller lineup and one movie, in particular, has caught the attention of many viewers: The Next Three Days.
The Next Three Days gives you everything you need: a chilling plot, a rollercoaster of emotions, and a solid ending. Starring Russell Crowe as Jon Brennan and Elizabeth Banks as Lara Brennan, viewers get to see how the couple handles Lara being charged with murder. And since viewers can’t get enough of the movie, many people are wondering if there's a The Next Three Days sequel in the works. Here’s what we know.
So, will there be a sequel for 'The Next Three Days?'
There’s no denying that some movies are great all on their own, while others could use a sequel to expand on their storyline. And when it comes to the movie The Next Three Days, it’s definitely the latter.
Based on the 2008 French film, Pour Elle, The Next Three Days tells the story of Jon and Lara. Jon is a timid college professor and Lara is a short-tempered business lady. Lara is charged with murdering her boss and gets sentenced to prison for life. And as you can imagine, it all takes a toll on the Brennan family.
John is not convinced with the outcome, believing his wife to be innocent of the crime she has been incarcerated for. And of course, he pulls out all the stops to prove his wife's innocence.
The plot has surely won over fans and critics alike, but when it comes to their being a sequel in the works, there has been no news. Since the film is not a Netflix original, the streaming platform has no say in whether or not a sequel can be made.
Still, it hasn't stopped fans from demanding a sequel. Many fans have shared their opinions on social media, hoping that producers will spring into action and announce a sequel.
The Next Three Days is similar to Gone Girl and Prisoners. It was meant to get a sequel, but there has been no news of that happening yet— Niall Bollard (@NiallBollard) April 8, 2020
Looking out for that The Next Three Days sequel, The Next Three Days 2: Search For the Lost Button...— Christopher Stott (@StottyStott) January 10, 2011
'The Next Three Days' ending has left fans yearning for more answers.
Spoiler alert for the ending of The Next Three Days! Flashbacks of what really happened are revealed at the end, and it turns out that Lara was truly innocent. A homeless man killed Lara's boss in the parking lot and steals the victim's purse.
There's no argument that The Next Three Days was an amazing film. After all, it's in the Top 10 on Netflix! However, the ending left audiences filled with a burning question: Why would the homeless man kill Lara's boss? Sure, the last few moments does put things into perspective, but we can't help but feel that there is more of the story to be told.
He hurries to get away from the crime he just committed and bumps into Lara, leaving blood and DNA on her clothes. The story comes to a close; Lara was innocent and was incriminated on circumstantial evidence.
The flashback also shows detectives searching a storm drain for the lost button that would have confirmed Lara’s alibi and her innocence.
However, the tiny piece of evidence is lost down the drain, never to be seen again. So, that means she will never be acquitted for the murder she didn’t commit.
While there's still no word of a sequel for The Next Three Days, all we can do is wait and see if the production company makes an announcement soon.
The Next Three Days is currently streaming on Netflix.