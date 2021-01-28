Will 'The Next Three Days' Get a Sequel? Fans Are Scrambling for Answers

There’s no denying that some movies are great all on their own, while others could use a sequel to expand on their storyline. And when it comes to the movie The Next Three Days, it’s definitely the latter.

Based on the 2008 French film, Pour Elle, The Next Three Days tells the story of Jon and Lara. Jon is a timid college professor and Lara is a short-tempered business lady. Lara is charged with murdering her boss and gets sentenced to prison for life. And as you can imagine, it all takes a toll on the Brennan family.

John is not convinced with the outcome, believing his wife to be innocent of the crime she has been incarcerated for. And of course, he pulls out all the stops to prove his wife's innocence.

The plot has surely won over fans and critics alike, but when it comes to their being a sequel in the works, there has been no news. Since the film is not a Netflix original, the streaming platform has no say in whether or not a sequel can be made.