‘The Odyssey’ First Reactions: Christopher Nolan Delivers a Staggering, Pure Cinema Epic Despite the backlash over its cast, Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has received strongly positive reviews from critics. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 7 2026, 4:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theodysseymovie

Early reactions to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey dropped Monday, with critics flooding social media with praise ahead of the film’s July 17 theatrical release.

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The film, which Universal Pictures confirmed was shot entirely in IMAX, had drawn criticism in the months leading up to its release over its cast, which includes Black actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, rapper Travis Scott as the blind poet Demodocus and transgender actor Elliot Page in a supporting role.

Source: Instagram/@theodysseymovie

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Despite the backlash, the early critical reaction has been strongly positive.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Receives Glowing Early Reviews

Eric Davis, managing editor of Fandango, wrote on X, “Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey is an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time. What really surprised me is how much he embraces horror. Some of the film's biggest moments are genuinely unsettling, adding a whole new dimension to his filmmaking while never losing sight of the humanity at the story's core. The cast is stacked, and somehow everyone still gets a chance to shine.”

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Jacob Stolworthy of The Independent called it “Nolan’s biggest film to date,” praising the director’s use of practical effects, camera illusions, and editing techniques. He singled out Tom Holland, Himesh Patel, and Samantha Morton for particular praise.

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“This film has about triple the number of huge set pieces than any of Nolan’s previous films, and every single one of them is breathtaking in their own way,” he wrote. “In The Odyssey, Nolan showcases visual trickery in a way you’ve never seen a few before.”

“The only criticism I have, and it’s a good problem, is … you’re often left wanting more of each set piece, and it certainly goes your way into height of the re-watchability factor of the film. I also can’t quite remember a film having such a stacked cast, where everyone delivers," Stolworthy added.

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IndieWire critic David Ehrlich wrote, “A surprisingly natural (and less despairing) Oppenheimer follow-up about a man haunted by defying the gods & dooming civilization - this one fights to avenge his own hubris. IMAX obviously immense. too clunky to be S-tier Nolan, but the last act rewards the journey.”

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Variety praised the performances of Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o. “Christopher Nolan is a visionary, and #TheOdyssey is a work of art … The battle scenes, especially at Troy, are breathtaking. It’s an incredible epic,” the review added.

The Hollywood Reporter’s film editor Aaron Couch wrote, “Been seeing his movies in theaters since Memento, and after 25 years, #TheOdyssey gives us a first: a fleshed out horror sequence directed by Christopher Nolan.”

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Joshua Rothkopf of the Los Angeles Times called the film “staggering,” describing it as a “grand cinematic masterpiece that balances horror and humor.” He wrote that the movie represents “pure cinema” and “a return home to the robustly entertaining action movies that cinema was invented to tell.”