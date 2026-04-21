'The Onion' Came out With 'InfoWars' Merch Amid Deal to Buy Alex Jones's Website "The Onion is Onioning at a level that was previously thought impossible!" By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theonion

After The Onion announced plans to take over the previously helmed InfoWars media platform, people thought it might be a joke, a la The Onion's style in taking a piece of news and making it more satire than anything else. But, it turns out, the longtime satirical outlet is in the process of rebranding InfoWars to make it a parody of itself, per Politico.

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Now, there's even merch from The Onion about the InfoWars rebrand. When Alex lost InfoWars, it was due to him filing for bankruptcy when Sandy Hook Elementary families took legal action against him for claiming that the tragic shooting was a hoax. After the families won the lawsuit, and Alex was unable to pay the money to the families he victimized, The Onion stepped in.

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'The Onion' came out with 'InfoWars' merch.

NPR reported that, should a judge approve The Onion's plans to take over InfoWars and transform it from its former position as a right-wing conspiracy theorist's go-to media source once run by Alex Jones, The Onion will turn it into a parody of what it once was. It's very on brand for the longtime satire outlet.

Even before that takeover plan was approved, though, The Onion rolled out InfoWars merch. Most of the merch is actually legitimate, too. There's a T-shirt, tote bag, baseball cap, and crossbody bag that all sport a new InfoWars logo in rainbow with an onion next to it. You can also buy a couple of items without the rainbow.

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There are also some items in the store that are just there for laughs, like the "Turn Your Piss Into Gold" capsules for $349.95. Or the "Learn to Float" kit for just $129.99. However, those items are "sold out," meaning they likely were never for sale to begin with, but they just had to be thrown into the mix to make sure readers still got some of the humor that The Onion is known for.

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Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion, shared on Pablo Torre Finds Out that the InfoWars merch from The Onion is benefiting Sandy Hook families. "This is not part of the deal, but the whole time we're giving a cut of merch sales to the families," he said. "We want them to be able to get paid for real at some point with actual human dollars as part of this process."

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Did 'The Onion' actually buy 'InfoWars'?

The Onion reached a deal to officially take over InfoWars, according to The New York Times. The deal set forth involves paying $81,000 per month to essentially lease InfoWars and make content under that name and outlet. The money is then set to go toward the $1.4 billion Alex still has to pay out from the lawsuit he lost to the Sandy Hook families.