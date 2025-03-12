Alex Jones Blames the Death of 'InfoWars' Reporter Jamie White on George Soros or Ukraine A friend of Jamie White's said his work was his life. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated March 12 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: X/@whiteisthefury

On March 11, 2025, Alex Jones went into detail regarding the death of InfoWars reporter Jamie White. Jones was live on air where he ran the gamut of his usual conspiracy theory-flavored rants, when his tone shifted. After blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom for the wildfires that raged through Los Angeles, Jones suddenly said he was "shell-shocked" by White's murder.

The InfoWars host said that while he is generally a tough person, he has had a stomach ache since discovering White was killed. Jones went on to say that he's angry and his brain is telling him to "punish people." He then suggested that this happened because George Soros has let people out of prison, or he casually said White was on a Ukraine enemies list. What happened to Jamie White? Here's what authorities know so far.

What happened to 'InfoWars' reporter Jamie White?

According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, White was killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Law enforcement was called at approximately 11:56 p.m. on March 9, and arrived to find White lying on the ground with "apparent trauma to his body." Detectives believe White's car was being burglarized when he interrupted them, which resulted in the InfoWars reporter being shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died in the early hours of March 10.

According to FOX 7 in Austin, that area had seen an uptick in crime with 57 reports filed in 2024. They included "vehicle thefts, aggravated assaults, and at least one burglary." A friend of White's spoke to the outlet about how angry and sad she felt. "It's crazy that he's gone, just like that," said Yecca Aaron. "His work was his life," she said. "He loved going to work. He never slacked off at work. His articles were very well written. That was what he was meant to do, was to write articles."

White's family does not subscribe to the idea that this was a targeted attack.

Despite the fact that Jones suggested White's murder was some sort of targeted attack, his family disagrees. White's sister Kelly Kneale spoke with The Independent and said, "He was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time." She went on to say that her brother's car was broken into over Christmas in 2024, and this was just a "tragic accident." Kneale and her father are devastated by what happened and said they hope whoever is responsible is "brought to justice."