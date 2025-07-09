Alex Jones Accuses Trump of a Cover-up in Emotional Reaction to Jeffrey Epstein’s DOJ Memo
"For them to do something like this tears my guts out."
Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is among several of Donald Trump's supporters who now feel he must be stopped.
The Infowars founder, who is also known for his conspiracy theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and still owes the victims' families billions of dollars following their win in a defamation lawsuit, slammed Trump and his administration over Jeffrey Epstein.
In a memo released on Monday, July 7, Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed accusations that Jeffrey was never murdered or had a secret “client list" were false. The allegations caused Alex to address his disappointment on social media.
Alex Jones calls Trump Administration "over the top sickening" after DOJ's Jeffrey Epstein memo.
On Monday, July 7, Alex posted a 10-minute video discussing the DOJ memo. In his rant, he stated the memo was a transparent cover-up on the Trump Administration's end.
"NO ONE IS BUYING THIS!!" Alex wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post with his video attached. "Next, the DOJ will say, ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’ This is over the top sickening."
The host, who had been an avid Trump supporter and was among MAGA believers who theorized that Jeffrey didn't kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, and allegedly kept a list of associates he could blackmail, was visibly upset by the DOJ's memo. In the video, which he posted in his car, he claimed the idea of the administration being part of the alleged cover-up made him physically ill. Alex also begged for Trump to correct the situation.
"It’s just absolute horses--t on its face, and it’s a disaster, absolute disaster,” he said. "I just really need the Trump administration to succeed and to save this country, and they’re doing so much good. And then for them to do something like this tears my guts out."
The DOJ's denial of Epstein's notorious client list was a contradiction of what had long been associated with the disgraced mogul's legacy. In February 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the list was "sitting on my desk" and that she planned to review the list, in addition to other alleged documents. However, Meidas Touch Network reported on X that Bondi has since stated "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material would be "appropriate or warranted."
Before the memo was released, Trump's former right-hand, Elon Musk, also accused him of being in the "Epstein Files" during their highly publicized spat. Musk further alleged Trump's alleged involvement with Epstein was "the real reason they have not been made public" before ultimately deleting the post.
However, despite Trump and Epstein being friends before Epstein's arrest and the fact that Trump was listed in several unsealed documents related to the financier's case, the president has never been accused or charged of any foul play related to Epstein's crimes.