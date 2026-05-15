Season 3 of 'The Pitt' Will Start With Another Time Jump — Here's What to Expect "Sometimes those big jumps aren't always ideal." By Ivy Griffith Published May 15 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: HBO Max

Seasons 1 and 2 of medical drama The Pitt showed that the genre is far from dying; in fact, it's back and better than ever. Executive producer and series star Noah Wyle, who gained fame for his role in ER, brought the series to life with a triumphant premiere, and Season 2 quickly proved that it had staying power. Now, fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated Season 3, after Season 2 left with a heartwarming little cliffhanger.

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We know that there was a time jump between Seasons 1 and 2, so can we expect another time jump between Seasons 2 and 3? The answer is yes. And here's how long the time jump will be.

Source: HBO Max

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What is the time jump between Seasons 3 and 3 of 'The Pitt'?

The time jump between Season 1 and 2 of The Pitt was around 10 months, setting viewers down on the 4th of July and all the chaos that comes with that explosive, hot holiday. So, what about the jump between Seasons 2 and 3? According to creator R. Scott Gemmill, it's a four-month jump.

"We're only going to do a four-month jump. We'll start in November. That serves a lot of purposes for us. It gives us some cold-weather scenarios, but also allows us to keep people a little longer who would normally be moving on, if we want," he told TV Line. "Sometimes those big jumps aren't always ideal. There's a lot of information you have to catch up on, so this way it's less of a dump."

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And viewers can expect some shake-ups in the cast. Because The Pitt is set at a teaching hospital, people are going to come and go by design, so not everyone will stick around for the entire series. It's somewhat reminiscent of ER and how new residents came and went. With the exception of Dr. John Carter, of course, played by Noah.

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Here's what we know about 'The Pitt' Season 3's release date.

So, if we know that we can expect a four-month jump between Seasons 2 and 3, and there will be some shake-ups, when can we expect the season to arrive? Season 1 premiered on January 9, and Season 2 premiered on January 8; it seems like Season 3 will air in a similar time frame, in 2027.

Source: Warrick Page/HBO Max

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Showrunner John Wells spoke with Deadline in March 2026, explaining, "The writers’ room opened up last week, and they’re at the end of their second week. We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year.” Which means that fans eager for Season 3 are already almost halfway back to the next season; how the time does fly.