Why Did Supriya Ganesh Leave 'The Pitt,' and What Does It Mean for Her Character? "We love these actors, we love writing for them. ... So it's bittersweet when we have to see someone leave." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated April 21 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

So far, the medical drama The Pitt has undergone significant casting changes each season. Tracy Ifeachor played Dr. Collins in Season 1 but was notably absent from Season 2. The show explained that the character had finished her residency and moved on to another facility. Similarly, Krystel V, who played social worker Kiara, was also missing from Season 2, with the script explaining it was her day off.

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Given that each season of The Pitt takes place within one day at the hospital, the show has an easier time than most explaining casting changes from one season to the next. Still, fans can't help but notice there's a pattern of actors leaving. Now, Supriya Ganesh, who plays Dr. Samira Mohan, has been added to the list of cast members who will leave the show. At this point, fans are starting to wonder why Supriya is the latest in the line of departures.

Source: HBO

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Why did Supriya Ganesh leave 'The Pitt'?

According to The Pitt's showrunners, Supriya's departure from the show is a creative decision rather than a personal one. Interestingly, this is the exact same thing that was said when it was announced that Tracy and then Krystel would not return.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill explained to TV Line, "Due to the nature of a teaching hospital, a lot of people move on. That's part of the fabric of the show. ... We love these actors, we love writing for them, and the audience enjoys them, so it's bittersweet when we have to see someone leave, but it's part of the process."

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Source: HBO

As for Dr. Mohan, it seems she will still be working in the ER but will not have a shift on the day Season 3 will be set in. This means fans will likely be treated to a reference to her, probably via a conversation between other characters, but she will not actually be seen on-screen.

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What's next for Supriya?

Like those who were booted before her, Supriya is exiting The Pitt with class and — if there's any behind-the-scenes drama attached to her departure, she isn't showing it. Per AOL, when asked how her time on the show has changed her life, the actor has expressed, "There are so many ways I can't count. I mean, I will say, I feel so much love from the medical community. They really love the show, and I think they relate to a lot of moments my characters had, too, so that's been really great."

Source: MEGA