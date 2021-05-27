The Real Milli Vanilli Members Have Continued to Work as Singers and Pianists

In the '90s, the German French R&B group Milli Vanilli — with members Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan — was one of the music industry’s brightest talents. However, through their rise in the industry came a huge fall, as the world learned that Rob and Fab were not the true voices of the group. It was actually revealed that the real singers were Brad Howell, Charles Shaw, and John Davis .

Fans, both past and present, felt hoodwinked by the controversial revelation, which put more eyes on the real Milli Vanilli singers. So, where are they now? Are they still alive? Are the real Milli Vanilli members still making music? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

John L. Davis unfortunately passed away at the age of 66.



It’s always painful to discover that one of the musical greats is no longer with us. And while John was able to get his rightful praise for his vocal contributions to Milli Vanilli, his life was cut short.

The New York Post reported that John Davis has passed away at the age of 66. Unfortunately, COVID-19 was to blame. On Monday May 24, 2021, John’s daughter Jasmin shared the sad news via Facebook.

“My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus,” she wrote. “He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”

R.I.P BROTHER @JohnDavisRMV

CAN’T BELIEVE IT, THANKS FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU’VE SPREAD THROUGH OUT THE YEARS, FROM THE EDGE OF THE STAGE. YOU AND I HAD A GREAT RUN, IT WAS FUN TO CELEBRATE LIFE WITH THE HELP OF MUSIC. PEACE ONE LOVE

YOUR VOICE WILL LIVE ON. PLAY IT LOUD EVERYBODY. pic.twitter.com/tlvSEiYoS4 — Fab Morvan (@fabmorvan) May 24, 2021 Source: Twitter

Although John was initially a silent voice behind Milli Vanilli’s success, the lip-synching scandal with actors Rob and Fab in 1990 turned out to work in John's favor. He went on to write music and compose for various talents in the music industry. Plus, he and the other real Milli Vanilli singer released the album The Moment of Truth in Europe and the U.S.

