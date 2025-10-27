'The Sims' Content Creators Depart Amid Massive EA Buyout 'The Sims 4' will continue to receive updates before the first effects of the deal can be noticed. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: EA

More often than other industries, the world of video games goes through several changes in a short span of time. With billions of dollars involved and technology evolving every year, it's easy to understand why video game companies have to adapt to a fast-paced environment. One of the biggest titles across multiple console generations is The Sims. The game that allows players to accomplish their wildest dreams gets new updates every few years, presenting a new experience every time.

Some content creators dedicate their lives to building videos centered on The Sims 4 and the possibilities it offers for players. Sadly, this brave group of internet entertainers has decided to step away from EA's Creator Network. Why are content creators stepping away from EA and The Sims? Here's what we know about the concerning situation taking place around the beloved video game and the community that adores it.

'The Sims' content creators are out of the EA buyout.

One of the content creators who loves The Sims 4, YouTube's Kayla Sims, explained that the massive EA buyout is the reason why she'll be stepping away from the game that changed her internet career. The impressive deal states that private equity investors will be acquiring the company, and all of the assets EA has built over the course of decades (via The Metropolitan). Things will never be the same for the Sims community, and perhaps for the game itself.

One of Kayla's concerns is that the people taking control of the company are very conservative, which is something certain content creators might not want to be associated with. The premise of The Sims has been proven to be very forward-thinking with the gameplay players can experience. Some of the other internet personalities who are leaving the Creator Network include James Turner and Jesse "Plumbella'" McNamara. Thousands of online fans will wait to see what they produce next.

Who bought 'The Sims' and the rest of EA?

The parties involved with the EA deal are the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Silver Lake Partners, and a firm managed by Jared Kushner (President Donald Trump's son-in-law). In the world of The Sims, same-sex couples can form romantic relationships and get married. That could change through an update if a conservative group has control of the video game and the company that develops it.

The massive EA acquisition will also include titles such as Battlefield and whatever is developed through the EA Sports label. The deal represents the next step in the evolution of the industry, as Xbox struggles to survive the crowded media landscape. In the end, the content creators who are stepping away from The Sims are defending their beliefs. These internet personalities are aware of what could happen to their favorite game in the near future.