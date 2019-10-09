This Is the True Story Behind Priyanka Chopra's New Movie 'The Sky Is Pink'

Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Bollywood. For the first time in three years, the actress is returning to her roots to direct and star in the movie The Sky Is Pink, an Indian Hindi-language biographical film. The Sky Is Pink premieres in U.S. theaters Oct. 11, and Priyanka recently went on The View to talk about her experience producing and acting in the film, as well as the heartfelt true story behind the movie.

Source: Instagram

The Sky Is Pink is, technically, a true love story. The film follows the 25-year love story of main characters Aditi (Priyanka) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar). It starts when they're young, and continues through the birth and eventual sickness of their child. The movie follows these characters as they grapple with the hardships of raising a child who is sick with a terminal illness, giving testament to the strain it can put on a family.

The story is told from the point of view of their daughter, Aisha Chaudhary — even though she's dead. Don't worry, that's not as big of a spoiler as you think it is, because the real-life Aisha Chaudhary, who the movie is based on, passed away in 2015.

Aisha Chaudhary was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Aisha fell ill when she was just six months old due to an immune deficiency disorder she was born with. While she was a baby, she underwent a bone marrow transplant, eventually leading to her diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, which causes the slow hardening of a person's lungs. It's not a treatable disease, giving her only a few years to live.

Aisha defied the odds, though, living to the age of 18 — much longer than the five years that most patients with this diagnosis make it. During that time, her parents wanted to give her the best life they possibly could. Aisha became a motivational speaker, giving a TED Talk and also becoming an INK fellow. The day before she passed, she released a book titled My Little Epiphanies, detailing her thoughts about life and her take on the hardships she and her family faced because of her illness.

Nick Jonas said he's proud of Priyanka's work on the film. In a heartfelt Instagram post after seeing the movie himself, Nick Jonas praised his wife for the work she put into this movie. His caption read "I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much."