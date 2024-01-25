Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Fans Are Already Calling for a Reunion for 'The Trust' on Netflix After the Finale Fans of 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' want a reunion special. The Netflix reality game show began streaming throughout January 2024. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 25 2024, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for The Trust: A Game of Greed. Throughout January 2024, Netflix audiences got to watch The Trust: A Game of Greed. The reality game show follows 11 total strangers who have the chance to split a grand prize of $250,000 evenly between them. Here's the twist, though: They're already winners from the start and have the opportunity to go home with a guaranteed even split. However, players can also anonymously vote each other out in order to get a bigger share of the prize by the end of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

As the contestants find out more about each other's lives, alliances are forged and people's trust in one another is put to the test. Greed, scandal, and revelations come forward in each new episode, which heavily skew how the players want to split the money. The final episode in the eight-episode debut season began streaming on Jan. 24, 2024, and people immediately began calling for a reunion to see what the contestants think of each other after the drama. Here's what we know so far.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of 'The Trust: A Game of Greed' want a reunion after its finale.

The Trust began streaming on Jan. 10, 2024, with new episodes debuting every week until the season finale on Jan. 24. From the get-go, the contestants are already winners and could conceivably go home with equal shares of approximately $22,700 each. However, things became increasingly murky between the contestants as they began fighting over who should have more and who should have less.

By the final episode, more than half of the contestants were eliminated with only some of them receiving a share of the prize. The remaining five winners each went home with vastly different cuts of the remaining cash prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost immediately after the finale, fans took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their desires for a reunion special. One fan tweeted, "These people HAVE to confront themselves after watching all the lying and scheming." Another specifically called out contestant Jake Chocholous, posting, "I absolutely need to know who still rocks with Jake after seeing his TikTok."

Article continues below advertisement

As of this writing, there are currently no known plans for a reunion special for The Trust. Shortly after the finale started streaming, however, Netflix posted a "Where Are They Now" video on YouTube in which the contestants offer individual post-mortems about their time on the show.