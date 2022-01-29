Warning: this post contains spoilers for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Fans of thriller shows and films won't be disappointed by Netflix's latest offering with an extremely lengthy title, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. The show follows Anna Whittaker (Kristen Bell), a grieving woman who believes she has witnessed a murder. Anna's go-to coping method has become taking pills with a large glass of red wine, making her question what she saw.