Fans Are Wondering How (SPOILER) Died on 'the Woman in the House Across the Street' — DetailsBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 29 2022, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Warning: this post contains spoilers for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.
Fans of thriller shows and films won't be disappointed by Netflix's latest offering with an extremely lengthy title, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. The show follows Anna Whittaker (Kristen Bell), a grieving woman who believes she has witnessed a murder. Anna's go-to coping method has become taking pills with a large glass of red wine, making her question what she saw.
As typical in murder-thriller shows, there are always characters getting killed. One of the characters, Anna's eight-year-old daughter Elizabeth (Appy Pratt), was brutally murdered before the show's present timeline, but her death is a major presence throughout. How did Elizabeth die? Here's everything we know.
How did Elizabeth die?
Although Elizabeth is dead by the time the show starts, Anna's grief directly impacts the rest of the events of the show. In the first two episodes, Anna spends her days entirely inside, being sad and navigating the same routine. Her mood only improves when Neil (Tom Riley) and his daughter Emma (Samsara Yett) move into the house across the street from her.
Rather than face the disappointment of her daily life or deal with the mystery noises coming from her attic, Anna fixates on the happy family life she wishes she had, mourning the loss of Elizabeth. Audiences later discover her daughter was murdered (and eaten!) when Anna's ex-husband Douglas (Michael Ealy) takes her to "Take Your Child to Work Day." Douglas was a forensic psychologist for the F.B.I. specializing in serial killers.
Later, Anna learns that Neil has a girlfriend, Lisa (Shelley Hennig), and immediately distrusts her. Anna theorizes Lisa is a drug dealer and even finds a secret Instagram account linked to the young woman. One night, while drunk, Anna believes she witnesses Lisa being murdered, but cannot confront the killer because of the rain. She has developed a phobia of rain because it was heavily raining the day her daughter was murdered.
What happened between Anna and Douglas?
Most viewers would assume that Anna and Douglas' marriage unravels following the death of their daughter, audience members do get more insights in the penultimate episode of the show. Anna admits that in her grief she shut Douglas out, but he adds, "you can't shut out someone whose door is already closed." Douglas says after the death of his daughter, he didn't know "how to love anymore."
In the finale, Douglas rushes to Anna's aid when she confronts the killer and they reconcile. Later, Douglas is seen buying her painting, and the two kiss in the rain, showing that Anna has learned to deal with the rain-induced PTSD. Finally, the show skips ahead a year to reveal that Anna and Douglas remarry and have another daughter. However, it is unclear whether Douglas is still her therapist.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming on Netflix.