'Things Heard & Seen' Is Based on True Events — In a Way

It's rare for a horror movie to be legitimately based on a true story. When it comes to the Netflix movie Things Heard & Seen , it's even harder to believe that what is essentially a ghost story has elements of confirmed truth to it.

Sure, there are horror movie villains from over the years whose identities are loosely based on those of real killers . But for this particular movie, viewers are asking if there is a true story at the center of it.