All the 'This Is Us' Season 4 Finale Spoilers and Theories You Need

The tear-jerker Season 4 of NBC's hit show This Is Us is rapidly winding down. The season finale is almost here, but there are still so many questions left unanswered for viewers.

Luckily for viewers, the show has been renewed through Season 6, so this definitely won't be the last of This Is Us. But here's what we know about the Season 4 finale ahead of its premiere. (Warning: massive spoilers ahead.)