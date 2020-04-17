Thomas Haynesworth Holds No Bitterness for the Rape Victims Who Wrongfully Accused Him

Netflix’s new docuseries, The Innocence Files, is not an easy watch. It tells the stories of eight men, the majority of whom are African-American, who spent years behind bars for crimes they did not commit, becoming unwilling examples of our country’s flawed justice system.

One of those former inmates is Thomas Haynesworth from Richmond Va. At 18 years old, he was charged with rape, sodomy, abduction, use of a firearm, and attempted robbery after multiple sexual assault victims identified the black teen as their attacker.