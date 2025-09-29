The Shooter Involved in the Attack on a Michigan Church Was a Veteran of the Iraq War Thomas Jacob Sanford is a military veteran who has shown support for President Donald Trump. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 29 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Brantlee's Journey

An attack on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, ended in the deaths of at least eight people, while eight others were injured. The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, was killed during a shootout with police, reports ABC News. In the wake of the attack, we've learned much about the alleged gunman.

Article continues below advertisement

According to since-deleted Facebook posts from Sanford's mother, Brenda Walters-Sanford, her son was an avid hunter. She posted photos of him next to a truck similar to the one used in the attack. Back in 2015, Walters-Sanford shared a GoFundMe for her grandson, who had a rare genetic disorder. While she didn't write about her son's military career, we know Sanford was a veteran of the Iraq War. Keep reading for more information.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Thomas Jacob Sanford's military career.

Sanford allegedly drove his truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Mich. before opening fire on a service attended by hundreds of churchgoers, per the BBC. He then set the building on fire. The truck reportedly used in the attack had an Iraq War veteran license plate.

The United States Marine Corps confirmed with ABC News that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, ultimately rising to the rank of sergeant. In August 2007, Sanford was deployed to Iraq for a single tour during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Prior to leaving in March 2008, Sanford worked in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Article continues below advertisement

His job in the military primarily involved vehicle equipment maintenance. As a technician, Sanford inspected, repaired, and serviced motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles. He also recovered military vehicles, such as the armored cars used during missions. Per his military records, Sanford had no major issues during his service.

Article continues below advertisement

Sanford was photographed wearing a Trump 2020 shirt.

Sanford's son suffers from a rare condition known as congenital hyperinsulinism, which, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is a "genetic disorder in which the insulin cells of the pancreas, called beta cells, secrete too much insulin." A photograph of Sanford with his wife and son was uploaded to a Facebook page dedicated to the little boy's battle, in which Sanford is wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt. An image of Sanford's home from 2016 also shows a Trump sign in his front yard.

Investigators are still searching for a motive surrounding the attack. The Bridge Michigan magazine noted that several other Mormon churches were close to Sanford's home. It's unclear why he targeted that particular location.