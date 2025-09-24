Children of Attempted Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Show Support After Father Is Convicted Routh tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen after hearing the guilty verdict. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 24 2025, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Ryan Routh, the man who was arrested for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at his golf course back in 2024, was found guilty by a jury on Sept. 23, 2025. According to CBS News, Routh tried to stab himself with a pen in the neck after hearing the verdict. Routh was a Republican who voted for Trump back in 2016.

Routh was found guilty by the jury after just two-and-a-half hours of deliberation of the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, as well as assaulting a federal officer. Routh reportedly assaulted the Secret Service agent who drove him out of his hiding place after he ran from the scene. Routh was also found guilty of three federal gun charges, per NBC News.

Source: Mega

Ryan Routh's children supported their father in court.

Routh's children were in attendance when he was found guilty by a jury at the Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Sept. 23. The would-be assassin was found guilty of plotting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sept. 15, 2024, at the Trump International Golf Clubcourse in West Palm Beach, Fla. Routh reportedly aimed a loaded rifle at a Secret Service agent with the saftey off on Trump's golf course and was spotted by the agent.

The agent testified that he saw Routh and opened fire before Trump had come into Routh's view. Routh dropped his rifle and ran without firing, and he represented himself at his trial. He said that there was "no crime" or intent because he did not fire and no one was hurt. "To merely have a weapon in the presence of another does not mean intent," he said. "I wanted to kill, my actions within the community and toward my co-workers and family should show my obvious non-violence and gentleness."

A Courtroom Illustrator's depiction of Routh attempting to stab himself in the neck after his guilty verdict was read.... pic.twitter.com/91arLCcUj3 — Dani (@Daniell39173501) September 23, 2025

Routh added that he never would have shot Trump because it was "never in his heart." However, prosecutor Christopher Brown disagreed and argued in his closing argument that Routh had the intent to kill Trump. "He had a loaded round in the chamber and the safety off," he said. "We don't have to prove motive, but you already have it. You only have to decide intent." Routh also allegedly tried to get an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot down Trump's airplane.

Ryan Routh, another white male republican, tried to assassinate Trump Hitler. Republicans blame the left.



Ryan-

voted for Trump in 2016.

supported a Haley/Vivek ticket in 2024.

suffered long history of mental illness.



Trump allowed the mentally ill to buy assault guns in 2018 pic.twitter.com/HmDaG5zOtc — Andy (@Andy4691) September 16, 2024

Sara Routh and Adam Routh were in court when Ryan tried to stab himself.

Ryan Routh's children — Adam and Sara — were both in court when the verdict was read, and Routh tried to stab himself with a pen. Sara screamed, "Dad, don't hurt yourself," as U.S. Marshals restrained Routh. Adam exclaimed, "We love you, Dad." According to The New York Post, Sara also said, “Don’t do anything. I will get you out. “What the f--k. F--k, he didn’t hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged. You guys are a--holes.”

After she fled the building and was swarmed by the media, she said, "Go away ... get the --k out of my face.” She also chased after her father when he was being taken away from court in a police vehicle and said, "I love you.” Before Adam escorted his sister to the car, a reporter asked if Routh was OK, and Sara replied, "He’d better be or everybody’s f--king dead. You can all go to hell. It’s all y’all’s fault. F--king lies. Spreading lies about my f--king father.”

Trump responded to the conviction on Truth Social. "A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" "Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life. The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him."