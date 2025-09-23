After Ryan Routh Was Found Guilty of Trying to Assassinate Trump, He Attempted to Stab Himself With a Pen "This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 23 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Martin County Sheriff's Office

With all the political violence happening in the United States, it's getting kind of hard to keep track of all the attacks. Most people recall the moment President Donald Trump pumped his fist in the air while his ear was bleeding from a bullet that grazed his head. Some extremely online folks probably saw the photo of a Minnesota shooting suspect wearing a creepy rubber mask, which he wore to carry out his murders.

Anyone with a social media account witnessed the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Then there was the assassination attempt on Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. Ryan Routh was convicted in September 2025, one year later. Here's what we know about his sentence.

Source: Martin County Sheriff's Department

When will Ryan Routh be sentenced?

According to NBC News, Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen upon hearing his guilty verdict. He faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18. While Routh was being dragged away by U.S. Marshals, his daughter, Sara, screamed, "Dad, don't hurt yourself!" When Routh returned to the courtroom, his son, Adam, told him he loved him before authorities removed the agitated 59-year-old for the last time.

During his two-week trial, Routh served as his own attorney. The Trump supporter is not a lawyer and argued that there was no crime as he never actually fired his gun. Routh told the jury that "to merely have a weapon in the presence of another does not mean intent." He was reprimanded by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon a couple of times and ultimately only spoke for a total of 42 minutes.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh tries to stab himself in the neck with a pen after guilty verdict read in court.🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bnpYKeerVp — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

President Donald Trump reacts to Routh's verdict.

Routh was apprehended by Martin County deputies on Sept. 15, 2024, after a brief manhunt. Routh was initially spotted outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., by Secret Service agents. The almost assassin was near the fifth hole, waiting for the president to get close enough for a shot, but ran after he was discovered.

Following the guilty verdict, President Trump took to Truth Social to express his gratitude to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team for the conviction. "The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the judge and jury for their time, professionalism, and patience," wrote the president. "This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him."